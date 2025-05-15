Protests Mark President Mazón’s Return to Orihuela





Spanish Dutch French German Norwegian Bokmål Polish Swedish

Carlos Mazón, President of the Generalitat Valenciana, faced a fresh wave of protests during his visit to Orihuela this week, underscoring growing discontent over his administration’s handling of the DANA (torrential rainstorm) disaster. As he arrived to attend the III Water Awards ceremony at the Santo Domingo school, he was met by a group of demonstrators carrying banners calling for justice and his resignation.

While members of his own party and local irrigators greeted him with applause, the contrast between support and public outrage was stark. This is not the first time Mazón has encountered protests in Orihuela. In February, a heated demonstration erupted over the controversial transformation of IES El Palmeral into a vocational training centre, a decision that will eliminate secondary and baccalaureate education there. That protest included shouting, confusion, and even physical confrontation between demonstrators.

The situation became tense enough that police had to escort Mazón and Orihuela’s mayor, Pepe Vegara, from the scene. Accusations flew afterward, with the Popular Party blaming left-wing “puppets” for orchestrating the unrest, while the protesting educational community claimed they were victims of intimidation and aggression by PP supporters.

Despite attempts to control the narrative, Mazón continues to face protests at nearly every appearance in Vega Baja, reflecting unresolved frustration among residents over post-DANA recovery efforts, school reforms, and perceived lack of transparency. The growing backlash is shaping up into a deeper political divide, as opposition parties demand accountability and push motions of disapproval in Orihuela’s council chambers.

Spanish Dutch French German Norwegian Bokmål Polish Swedish