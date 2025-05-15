



In a controversial move with direct consequences for non-Spanish residents, the Partido Popular and the far-right VOX party have succeeded in pushing through a requirement that only Spanish nationals may access social assistance benefits in the Valencian Community.

The new policy was introduced through amendments to the 2025 regional budget legislation.

This marks a significant tightening of regional welfare policy and reflects VOX’s broader anti-immigration agenda.

Non-Spanish residents—including legal immigrants, long-term EU citizens, and refugees—will now be excluded from accessing vital support systems such as housing aid, income assistance, or family benefits, regardless of their tax contributions or time residing in Spain.

The measure forms part of a wider political shift led by Carlos Mazón, president of the Generalitat Valenciana, who announced a rollback of previously more inclusive policies in areas such as immigration and environmental regulation.

These changes were reportedly conditions set by VOX leader Santiago Abascal to unlock budget negotiations with the PP.

