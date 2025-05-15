Restoration Budget Soars for Historic Torrevieja Pier





The Torrevieja City Council has approved a €739,000 budget increase for the restoration of the historic Muelle Mínguez, representing a nearly 50% overrun on the original project cost. Initially awarded for €1.48 million (VAT included), the final price tag now reaches over €2.22 million.

The justification for the added cost centers on an unexpected technical issue: the need to prevent seawater from infiltrating the construction site. This requirement, surprisingly absent from the original plans, became critical despite the site’s proximity to the bay. The contractor and City Council now claim the change is essential for the stability and execution of the restoration.

The contractor — the UTE González Soto and Montajes Eléctricos Llamas joint venture — halted work in April, stating the original methods were inadequate to manage the water intrusion. A revised project was required to continue. Although work has since resumed in part, full operations await approval of the modified design.

According to municipal sources, the original project assumed standard pumping systems would suffice, and that the ground was stable. This assumption proved incorrect. Now, the site requires sheet piling (tablestacas) to control lateral soil pressure, and a well-point drainage system to enable dry excavation.

The oversight is notable given that another nearby project, the Paseo del Mar leisure complex, had already implemented advanced groundwater evacuation systems due to the same issue.

Construction on Muelle Mínguez officially began in March 2025, four months after the contract was awarded in November 2024. The project’s delay and rising cost have also impacted timelines for other port-area developments. The opening of the new commercial and leisure zone, originally slated for summer 2025, has been postponed to December.

Despite the complications, the city insists the restoration — which includes protecting the historic bar La Marina and preserving stone masonry elements — remains a top priority for the port’s redevelopment. However, critics point to a pattern of major municipal works in Torrevieja running over budget, often due to foreseeable challenges not accounted for in initial planning.