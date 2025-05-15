New Waste Containers to Be Distributed Across Orihuela in June





The Orihuela City Council, through the Department of Urban Solid Waste, will begin distributing 758 new waste containers throughout the municipality in June. The goal is to improve the waste collection system and promote selective recycling. The project has been awarded a budget of €690,000 (VAT included).

Rocío Ortuño, Councillor for Urban Solid Waste, emphasized that “this renewal responds to the need to align our waste collection system with new national legislation and the Local Waste Plan. It represents a major step toward a more efficient, cleaner, and recycling-focused model.”

The new containers will include both side-loading and top-loading models:

Rotourban model (side-loading):

80 containers for packaging (fixed yellow lid)

140 containers for paper and cardboard (fixed blue lid)

326 containers for general waste (contactless lid, grey)

Rotoglobe model (top-loading):

80 containers for packaging

132 containers for paper and cardboard

All containers will be clearly labeled with identification stickers in Spanish and will feature the Orihuela City Council emblem printed on them.

This initiative will add a total of 432 new recycling containers (for packaging and paper/cardboard) and 326 for general waste, strengthening selective collection at the source and supporting environmental compliance.

Ortuño reminded residents that “the new 2022 Waste Law, passed by the national government, not only required municipalities to update and increase the waste collection tax, but also introduced a new levy of €30 per ton of landfill waste—costing Orihuela nearly one million euros annually.”

She also announced that in the coming days, the city will finalize the awarding of an additional batch of rear-loading containers. This lot, with a tender amount of €110,000, includes 877 units and will begin arriving by late June or early July, completing the municipality’s container renewal program.