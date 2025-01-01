



Four minors, aged 14 to 17, all from Moroccan families residing in Elche and born in Spain, were arrested shortly before the Christmas holidays by agents from the National Police’s Central Intelligence Brigade.

The operation, part of a broader effort to combat jihadism, involved officers that were dispatched specifically from Madrid to investigate allegations of recruitment and planning of a potential terrorist attack.

Arrests Carried Out Under Secrecy

At least one arrest occurred at the school where one of the minors was studying, causing shock among students, teachers, and staff. The young detainee reportedly believed he was being kidnapped, as the plainclothes officers refused to identify themselves.

The minors were swiftly transferred to Madrid under the orders of the National High Court. Their families were provided with minimal information, as the investigation centres on an alleged attack that was possibly planned to take place during the holiday season.

Key Evidence and Hypotheses

Authorities reportedly seized a drawing from one of the minors depicting a dome or tower, which led investigators to hypothesize that a religious building might have been a target. Although some reports suggested the Basilica of Santa María in Elche due to its prominence and the Jubilee Year celebrations, this remains speculative, as the investigation is under strict confidentiality.

Counter-Terrorism Efforts

The arrests and house searches were conducted with heightened security and secrecy. Police, accompanied by a Justice Administration lawyer, searched the minors’ homes, confiscating computers, mobile phones, and other electronic devices. According to investigators, the minors had been radicalised and were in contact with jihadists through social media platforms.

Current Status and Legal Proceedings

The arrested minors have been held at a juvenile centre in Madrid for nearly two weeks while the investigation continues. Their legal status will be determined in the New Year, with decisions expected to be made by the juvenile court. Until then, they remain detained at the Teresa de Calcuta Centre in Madrid.

Families Express Shock

Family members of one of the detainees described the minor as well-integrated into the local community and expressed disbelief at his alleged involvement in terrorist activities. This incident highlights a growing concern within Spain about the radicalisation of Arab minors. The Ministry of the Interior has emphasised the increasing need for early intervention to prevent such phenomena from escalating.

This case underscores the challenges in addressing youth radicalisation and the complexities involved in protecting communities from emerging threats.