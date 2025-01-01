Three Vega Baja teams aim for last 16 in Nostra Cup





CD Thader and SC Torrevieja are set to face each other this weekend, while Catral Castrum will clash with Novelda Unión on Saturday, January 4, in the round of 32 of the Valencian competition.

This Saturday, 4 January, marks the round of 32 in the fourth edition of the Nostra Cup, a tournament that brings together teams from various categories of the Valencian football Federation, with the purpose of deciding the club that will represent the Football Federation of the Community of Valencia in next season’s Copa de Rey.

Three teams from Vega Baja have made it to this stage: SCB Torrevieja, CD Thader, and Catral Castrum.

The draw conducted a few days ago has pitted Thader against Torrevieja at the Moi Gómez stadium in Rojales, in a single-elimination match for a spot in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Catral will host Novelda Unión. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 11:30 AM on Saturday, January 4.