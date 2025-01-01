Low Emissions Zones: Alicante Province Faces Delays





By January 1, 2025, Spanish cities with populations exceeding 50,000 must implement Low Emissions Zones (ZBE) as mandated by the Climate Change and Energy Transition Act, aligning with EU environmental goals. However, in Alicante province, progress remains uneven among the eight eligible municipalities.

Compliance Overview

Of the municipalities required to establish ZBE regulations—Alicante, Elche, Torrevieja, Orihuela, Benidorm, Alcoy, San Vicente del Raspeig, and Elda—only half have ordinances in place. Elda is the only municipality meeting both requirements of having regulations and imposing fines.

Alicante, Elche, Benidorm, Elda: Ordinances approved.

Alicante and Elche’s regulations exclude fines, focusing instead on monitoring traffic and air quality.

Benidorm will implement a six-month penalty-free transition period.

Elda fully complies with both an ordinance and penalties for violations.

Torrevieja, Orihuela, Alcoy, San Vicente: Ordinances pending, all, seemingly, with significant delays.

Key Developments

Alicante: ZBE ordinance set for final approval but will not include fines. The plan involves installing sensors and cameras for real-time traffic monitoring within the Gran Vía perimeter.

Elche: Ordinance approved but fines will not be enforced. Officials cite good air quality as justification for leniency while allocating €4 million—partially funded by EU grants—for ZBE implementation.

Benidorm: Ordinance approved in October. Restrictions begin in January with an information phase lasting six months. An app and signage will assist residents during the transition.

Elda: The only fully compliant city, with regulations approved in November and fines in place. The ZBE covers the central zone, affecting just 3% of the population.

Lagging Municipalities

Torrevieja: ZBE plans are tied to a broader project to redevelop the maritime façade. Progress has been slow despite EU funding commitments.

Orihuela: No ordinance yet. The municipality cites its complex geography, numerous pedanias and the coast, as a challenge, but has approved a Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan.

Alcoy: A draft ordinance is under review, with the final version expected by late January. Studies aim to identify emission-reduction strategies.

San Vicente: ZBE project drafting began in December, highlighting delays caused by previous inaction. The project is budgeted for completion by 2026.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

The Ministry of Transport warns that municipalities failing to implement ZBEs by 2025 will forfeit public transport subsidies.

Conclusion

While Elda exemplifies compliance with ZBE requirements, most municipalities in Alicante province lag behind in enforcement readiness. Delays, lack of fines, and reliance on leniency raise concerns about meeting EU environmental targets. Time is running out for these cities to avoid financial penalties and address climate goals effectively.