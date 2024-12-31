



The family of John George, a Belfast man believed to have been murdered in Spain, alleges that he was enticed to the country under the pretence of a holiday and then killed.

Relatives of Mr. George, also known as John Hardy, have been tirelessly searching near Cabo Roig beach, Alicante, where he was last seen. Heartbroken, they now believe he is deceased and are focusing their efforts on recovering his body.

His family is now offering a £30,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts, as they continue with their extensive searches across the Costa Blanca region.

A Distressed Final Call

The family last heard from John on Saturday, 14 December, when he made a “distressed” phone call. Despite their concerns, Spanish police in Alicante are treating the case as a disappearance and have not yet confirmed the opening of a murder investigation.

John’s brother, Darren, joined a group of 50 supporters in Cabo Roig to search for him. Darren told The Irish press.

“This is all linked to back home. We were told as soon as we got here that John had been killed, that he had been shot.

“John was lured here under false pretences, believing he was meeting friends for a holiday. He thought he’d be here for a few days and then return home. But John’s not coming home alive.

“They knew that killing him in Belfast would be riskier. But they underestimated the support and love John has back home. They didn’t realise how many people care about him.”

Frustrations with Local Authorities

Darren expressed frustration with the response of the Spanish authorities:

“When we approached the police with the information we have, they dismissed us. They told us to leave the station. There have been no searches, no dogs, no rescue teams. It’s as if it hasn’t happened.”

The family feels abandoned by local law enforcement and continues to live through what Darren describes as “hell.”

“I’m an ordinary person, living an ordinary life. I never imagined I’d find myself in this situation. We just want to bring John home for a Christian burial.

“He lived for his kids and his family. He was always there for us—our go-to person on a bad day. John is loved unconditionally by his parents, siblings, friends, children, and partner.”

Back in Belfast, Hardy’s two young sons are desperately awaiting news of their father.

“We’re just devastated and heartbroken and John has two young kids at home who just want their daddy back,” Darren said.

The family has vowed they “will not be leaving Spain without John’s body.”

Support and Solidarity

A fundraiser set up to support the family’s efforts has raised over £21,000, with the family expressing gratitude for the donations and well-wishes received during this challenging time.

When contacted, the Guardia Civil in Alicante confirmed they are carrying out an investigation into John’s disappearance.