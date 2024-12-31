



The National Police have apprehended two men accused of posing as pimps and extorting thousands of euros from a man in Alicante by threatening him with violence.

The ordeal began when the victim visited an adult content website and clicked on a photograph of a woman. An automated message immediately appeared, falsely claiming that he had requested the woman’s services. Alarmed, the man deleted the message, but his personal data had already been compromised.

Soon after, he began receiving threatening messages through a popular instant messaging app. The senders, claiming to represent escort agencies, accused him of wasting the woman’s time and demanded €1,500 as compensation.

Escalating Threats and Extortion

Fearing the threats, the victim complied with the initial demand and transferred the money. However, the extortion did not stop. The alleged pimps continued to harass him, demanding another €1,000 under the threat of visiting his home and using violence to settle the so-called debt.

The victim’s fear escalated as he received videos depicting acts of torture, aimed at convincing him that he was dealing with a dangerous criminal organization. Feeling trapped, he made multiple payments to different bank accounts. Eventually, when he could no longer meet their demands, he decided to report the situation to the National Police in Elda.

Police Investigation Uncovers a Network of Scams

Elda police immediately launched an investigation, uncovering that the ads on the adult content site were fraudulent. The images and profiles, including the one clicked by the victim, were designed to steal personal data and extort individuals.

The investigation revealed other victims across Spain, including in Catalonia, Andalusia, and other parts of the Valencian Community. After gathering substantial evidence, the police identified the culprits as two men, aged 22 and 41, residing in Olot, Girona.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

A coordinated operation involving the Judicial Police in Olot led to the arrest of the two suspects. They were brought before the Court of First Instance and Instruction in Olot and are now facing legal proceedings.

Police Warning

The National Police urge anyone receiving threatening messages from unknown individuals not to make payments. Instead, victims should report such incidents to the nearest police station.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with clicking on unverified online ads and the importance of promptly reporting cybercrimes to authorities.