URBAN CARP MATCH GROUP





October has been, so far, a quiet month for UCMG, mainly due to the number of Spanish clubs booking El Bosquet and restricting us to one section to fish.

29th September, just 3 of us fished a ‘knock-up’ ad this was won by ‘yours truly’, Steve Higgins. I was drawn on my favourite peg, peg 20 and made no mistake with catching 18kg 340 grammes.

6th October, again, only 3 of us took part in a ‘mini match’ and this was won by Alan Frith off of peg 14 with a tidy 17kg 520 grammes.

14th October, 9 of us made our way to the venue and we hadn’t reserved any pegs, and we had to do a bit of thinking as to where we should fish and, in the end, we used sections B (8-16) and C 17-24).

Much to our surprise, Section C didn’t fish as good as it has been doing and it was won by the Kegworth King – Dave Hutchinson, who took the section winners ‘brownie’ with 15kg 520grammes off peg 21.

On peg 20 sat Brian Fog (Foggy) and he took the 2nd place ‘brownie’ with 13kg 540 grammes…..this was WAY in front of Neil ‘Bagger’ Bomford who had a miserly 9kg 400grammes from ‘end peg’ 23.

B section as in very good form and the weights showed this and the lowest weight was 12kg 910 grammes (I won’t shame the Ex-England international angler Vinnie Smith by naming who came last on that section).

The top two came from pegs 12 and 13 and it was Yours Truly on peg 12 that took the honours over our ‘Gentle Giant’ Loska, with 31kg 790 grammes to his 27kg 400grammes.

The 3rd place ‘brownie’ went to an unusual quiet John Waples as he weighed in with 23 kg 410 grammes from peg 15.

The biggest shock of the day was that ‘the Maestro’ Neil McBernie only weighed in 19kg 750grammes from peg 9.

Tight Lines to one and all.

Steve Higgins