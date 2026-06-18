SMGS Feel the Heat as Blinston Burns Up La Finca





What a difference a year makes. This time last year we were peering through rain and grey clouds as we teed off; this morning, the heat arrived early and had us glowing before a ball had even been sent down the 1st fairway. With the Pro Shop closed for refurbishment, we made our way to the temporary “make-do” shop, where the ever-efficient Claudia checked us all in without fuss.

The course itself looked in superb condition, with an army of robotic mowers busily patrolling the fairways. One, however, required a little first aid on the 17th pathway, where it appeared confused and slightly addled – rather like the Society Secretary most weeks, really. While the course looked fantastic, the greens showed fair signs of recent traffic, but still rolled pretty true.

Afterwards, we made the most of La Finca’s lovely setting for the presentation – sensibly held indoors – and enjoyed the usual mix of refreshments, stories and good-natured banter that has become such a hallmark of the Society.

The heat does tend to take its toll on playing numbers, and it seems to have made its presence felt a little earlier than usual this year, with 33 members and 1 guest joining us this week. Even so, the scoring at this ever-popular course was, as we have come to expect, pretty impressive:

Gold: Keven Mitchell (35 pts)

Silver: Graeme Forbes (33 pts)

Bronze: Dave Blinston (38 pts and best score of the day)

Not a single “Two” was mastered today, so that pot rolls over nicely into next week. Nearest the Pins this week went to Peter Turbefield (3rd), Richard Whitely (6th), Norman Padmore (13th) and Darren Strugnell (16th). Denis Ryan landed the football card with Burnley, while the “McBride Bottle” made its way to Martin Readman. We also had a doubles matchplay fixture, with John Osborne and Dave Rowe coming out on top against Guy Wade Palmer and Steve Webb by an emphatic 6&5. Well done to everyone involved.

The blob tin for the past month raised €355 and we had the pleasure of donating this to Richard Morgans of Prostate Cancer UK. Prostate Cancer UK held their annual Spanish golf tournament at Vistabella on 23rd May 2026; unfortunately, as it coincided with the SMGS Away Trip, we were unable to field our usual teams.

Next week sees us heading back down to Lo Romero, which should be a treat as it remains one of our favourite courses.

Keep up to date with SMGS at www.smgs.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available for upcoming games, so if you are interested, please contact smgs91info@gmail.com. We are also proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel needs.

Pictured left: Sandra Dibble and Richard Morgans (Prostate Cancer UK). Pictured right: John Batterby (Silver 2nd), Tony “PBomber” Smale, Martin Readman (McBride Bottler), Dave Blinston (Bronze), Paul Lambert (Vice-Captain) and Keven Mitchell (Gold).