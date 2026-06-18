Dealing with strikes this summer





The nationwide strike in Portugal on the 3rd of June caused massive disruptions to travel for several days. The strike grounded over 600 flights across the country on the day itself and the knock-on effects were felt for two days after, as planes and crews needed time to resume their normal schedules. It showed just how much disruption a strike can cause.

Further strikes on the horizon

Unfortunately, there are a number of strikes planned and a high risk of strike in other destinations.

Spain is already experiencing strikes, and while these are not currently leading to widespread issues, there are concerns that they will cause disruption during the peak travel period. There are partial work stoppages by the Ground Handling crew taking place during June and July in 12 Spanish airports, in addition to the ongoing air traffic control strike, which is affecting 14 airports.

In Italy two national strikes have been announced. A 24-hour nationwide strike will take place on the 26th of June, covering ground handling staff across all Italian airports. On the 5th of July there’s more strike action planned, involving airline, airport, and ground handling staff across the country, which will likely cause widespread delays and cancellations.

In France, there’s a strike planned for the 18th of June where the ground staff at all three major Paris airports are striking for one day.

There are also strike risks for Germany and Belgium, which present a risk of short-notice disruption.

There’s also concern that further strikes will take place in Portugal, although no dates have been announced. The government’s labour reform package is strongly opposed by the unions, and the issue remains unresolved. Union leaders, including those representing aviation workers (SNPVAC) and the broader transport sector, have warned that further industrial action is likely in the coming months if the bill is not substantially amended or withdrawn as it moves through Parliament.

What should travellers do?

With these strikes ahead, we spoke to expat travel insurance specialists Staysure Expat to ask what travellers should do if their travel plans will be affected by strikes.

“It’s important to be aware of any planned strike action on the dates you’re due to be travelling and check what impact that will have on your specific flights or airports. Strikes don’t always lead to flight cancellations. They may not affect you at all, or could simply lead to delays or disruption in the airport”, explains Caroline Lips, Head of Marketing at Staysure Expat. “The first thing to do is contact your airline and enquire about what impact you should expect and whether there will be seats available on alternative flights if any cancellations occur.”

“It isn’t advised to cancel the flight yourself, before your airline has announced changes, as you will forfeit your right to a refund or compensation. Many airlines are part of a larger alliance and if this is the case, you can often be rebooked on a partner airline. Keep in touch with your airline, ask for alternative options, and watch for developments in the strike action and in your flights.

While there may be little impact of a strike on your plans, we’d recommend arriving at the airport earlier during strikes, in case they cause delays at the check-in desks or security lines. Another top tip for preparing for potential disruptions, is to avoid checking a bag. Strike periods often affect baggage handlers, and having hand luggage only allows you to be flexible and easily take alternative options without having to wait for your luggage.

If a strike affects your flight, your airline should be your first point of contact, as they have obligations to provide an alternative flight, offer a full refund, pay for meals, or provide accommodation if that is necessary. Travel insurance usually steps in for additional covered losses, depending on cover.

If you have to cover costs out of your pocket, or disruptions are severe, check in with your travel insurance provider to see what is covered with your policy. For example, if you have opted for Staysure’s travel disruption cover as part of your policy, you may be covered for travel delays, missed departures, additional accommodation or transport costs and cancellation or abandonment of your trip, under certain circumstances. Reach out to your insurers and explain your situation and ask for their advice, the coverage your policy covers and how to handle any claim.

However, it’s important to note that insurers generally won’t cover a strike that had already been announced or was widely known about before cover was purchased, as this is treated as a “known event.”