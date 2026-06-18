



Skywatchers across Spain will be treated to the Strawberry Moon at the end of June, when the first full moon of summer rises shortly after the summer solstice.

The moon will reach full illumination late on June 29, with the astronomical peak occurring at around 1.57am Spanish mainland time on June 30. However, some of the most impressive views are expected shortly after moonrise on the evening of June 29, when it will appear low above the south-eastern horizon.

Despite its name, the Strawberry Moon is not normally pink. The title is traditionally associated with the time of year when wild strawberries ripen and are harvested in parts of North America.

Nevertheless, the moon may take on a golden, orange or reddish appearance as it rises. This is caused by its light passing through a greater amount of the Earth’s atmosphere while it is close to the horizon.

Its low position can also make it appear unusually large because of the “moon illusion”, an optical effect that exaggerates the apparent size of objects near the horizon.

The June full moon follows the summer solstice, when the Sun reaches its highest point in the northern sky. As a result, the full moon travels along one of its lowest paths of the year, creating particularly striking views at moonrise.

No special equipment will be needed to enjoy the spectacle, although binoculars may reveal additional detail on the lunar surface. Observers are advised to choose an open location with a clear view towards the south-east and as little artificial light as possible.

Clear weather permitting, the Strawberry Moon should be visible throughout Spain and remain bright for much of the night.