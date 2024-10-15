Boat lands in Cala Mosca with 13 occupants





A small inflatable boat arrived in Orihuela Costa last weekend carrying 13 occupants who had arrived from North Africa. The vessel was beached on the shore of Cala Mosca on Saturday afternoon in full view of many residents who were walking along the coastal path.

While most of the occupants were detained by the Guardia Civil, a small number simply wandered off.

Those in Civil Guard custody were transferred to the detention centre for foreigners in Valencia although one 17-year-old boy was moved to a youth centre.

According to the Red Cross emergency report, all of the occupants were in good health.

However, the Immediate Response Team for Humanitarian Assistance Emergencies for Immigrants on the Coast (ERIE AHIC) has warned that this year the Red Cross has detected a greater vulnerability of the people who arrive from a health and social point of view.

It seems that more and more people with burns and chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, are arriving on the Alicante coast, along with people with greater vulnerability, such as functional diversity, women, even pregnant women, as well as infants and children.