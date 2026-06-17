Jennifer Colino Gymnasts Shine at Spanish Championships





Four Torrevieja gymnasts finish among the country’s best after an outstanding performance in Guadalajara.

Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club delivered a superb performance at the Spanish Individual Championships, confirming its place among the leading clubs in the country.

The competition, held in Guadalajara from June 13 to 16, saw four of the club’s gymnasts produce excellent results against Spain’s top rhythmic gymnastics talent.

The standout performance came from senior gymnast Valeria García, who won bronze in the overall standings after a series of impressive routines with ribbon, ball and hoop.

She also secured silver in the ball final, completing an exceptional championship and establishing herself firmly among Spain’s leading senior gymnasts.

In the junior category, Zaira Noguera narrowly missed the overall podium after finishing an excellent fourth.

Her strong performances with ball, clubs and hoop also earned her a silver medal in the ball final, underlining her growing reputation at national level.

Miley Martínez also impressed in her first appearance in the highly demanding First Category.

She claimed a highly creditable fourth place in the hoop qualification round, demonstrating composure and strong competitive ability on her debut.

A foot injury suffered during one of her routines affected the remainder of her championship, but she still finished tenth overall — an achievement made all the more impressive by the circumstances.

Junior gymnast Anastasia Salkova completed the championships in 12th place overall.

She remained among the leading contenders following strong ball and hoop routines, displaying both her technical quality and considerable potential.

Errors during her clubs routine ultimately ended her medal challenge, but the competition provided valuable experience that the club believes will help her return even stronger.

The results once again place Jennifer Colino Rhythmic Gymnastics Club among the leading forces in Spanish rhythmic gymnastics and reflect the hard work of both the gymnasts and their coaching team.

The club’s four representatives can return to Torrevieja with pride after delivering performances that strengthened its national reputation and added another memorable chapter to its sporting history.