



Eleven men have been arrested after a series of raids allegedly caused more than €280,000 in damage and replacement costs.

The Guardia Civil has dismantled an alleged organised crime group accused of stealing almost three kilometres of copper cable from the public lighting network serving Murcia International Airport.

Eleven men were arrested following Operation Addiction, an investigation launched under Spain’s national campaign against copper theft.

The suspects are being investigated for alleged continuing theft, criminal damage, receiving stolen goods and environmental offences.

Authorities estimate that the thefts and the cost of replacing the stolen infrastructure exceed €280,000.

The investigation began after the airport manager reported that a substantial quantity of copper wiring had been removed from lighting systems along access roads leading to the airport.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s ROCA rural crime teams established that the thefts had taken place repeatedly during March and April.

Investigators believe experienced thieves opened underground inspection chambers, cut the electrical lines and pulled out long sections of cable.

The Guardia Civil later discovered piles of burned cable, tools and other evidence in a rural area near Corvera. Investigators believe the stolen wiring had been burned in the open air to remove its plastic insulation, leaving behind clean copper that could be sold more easily.

Technical analysis reportedly revealed clear similarities between the recovered material and the cable stolen from the airport network.

A vehicle believed to have been used by the group also became central to the investigation. Officers allegedly placed it near the airport during the periods when the thefts occurred and later traced it to metal recycling centres where the stolen copper was suspected of being sold.

At one waste-management facility in Murcia’s Vega Media district, investigators identified repeated transactions involving burned copper. The business is now suspected of having links to the purchase of the stolen material.

According to the Guardia Civil, the alleged gang operated with clearly divided roles. Some members are suspected of carrying out the thefts and burning away the cable’s plastic covering, while others allegedly handled the sale or receipt of the stolen copper.

The burning of the insulation also led investigators to pursue possible environmental offences because of the toxic pollution associated with open-air combustion.

Operation Addiction concluded with the arrest of 11 men. More than one kilometre of copper cable has so far been recovered.

The investigation remains focused on establishing the full extent of the alleged network and the route taken by the stolen material after it was removed from the airport’s lighting system.