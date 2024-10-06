Bigastro Woman Faces Life Imprisonment for Strangling Two-Year-Old Son





A mother in Bigastro is facing life imprisonment for the murder of her two-year-old son. The incident occurred in June 2022, and the woman has been in custody since then.

The prosecution alleges that the mother, Hatixhe K., strangled her son Daniel with the intent to kill him. Additionally, the Public Prosecutor’s Office believes that both of the mother’s twin sons were subjected to habitual ill-treatment.

The indictment details a history of violence between the mother and her children. The two-year-olds were reportedly terrified of their mother due to her repeated violent episodes.

On the day of the tragedy, the mother returned home from a park with her children. Around 9 p.m., she took Daniel by the neck and squeezed him, causing his death. The mother initially claimed that the death was a domestic accident, but the autopsy and medical tests revealed evidence of strangulation and previous injuries.

The prosecution asserts that the mother used physical violence on her children on multiple occasions, beating them with various objects and causing fractures, bruises, and other injuries. The mother’s other twin son was also frequently beaten and suffered similar injuries.

A young girl, the mother’s daughter from a previous relationship, testified that she witnessed the mother strangling the boy with a towel until he lost consciousness. The child was able to recover, but only the following day.

The defendant’s surviving twin son is currently living with his biological father. The case is scheduled to go to trial in December 2023.