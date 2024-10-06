Green light for the transfer of the Torrevieja ecopark





The City Council of Torrevieja has decided to transfer the municipal ecopark to the Vega Baja Sostenible Consortium, which will undertake remodelling work on the site. This decision comes after Acciona, the current concessionaire of the waste collection contract, failed to manage the ecopark properly.

The Consortium will be responsible for renovating the facilities and will start deducting the management costs from Acciona’s monthly invoices. The transfer of ownership was provided for in Acciona’s contract, but the Consortium urged the City Council to reverse the decision if they wanted to see the renovation of the premises guaranteed.

The decision to transfer the ecopark to the Consortium was influenced by Acciona’s recent controversies regarding the management of the waste collection service. The company has been accused of using the ecopark as a transfer plant for pruning and algae, contrary to what is established in its contract. In addition, Acciona has been accused of using the ecopark to store sanitary waste from a contract with a nearby hospital.

Acciona is currently processing an environmental license to use a piece of rustic land in La Marquesa as a transfer plant for prunings and algae. This land was previously used for this purpose but had to be abandoned after contamination by other types of waste was detected.