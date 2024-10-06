The Leader Newspaper 6 October 2024 – Edition 1044

The Leader edition 1044
The Leader edition 1044

We report on the Extraordinary General Plenary Meeting held by Orihuela Council last Thursday to deal exclusively with matters relating to the coast.

A total of 13 agenda items were on the table although with no definitive decisions, the only conclusion reached was that Orihuela Costa is a ‘work in progress’.

Inside this week’s Leader Newspaper, the rare 250k sculptures that were sold by Orihuela council employees for scrap, monies that were then kept to pay for air-conditioning in a gardeners rest room. 

In sport we have the return of the Thursday darts league with results and reports from the first week of the new season.

