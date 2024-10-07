Handball Mare Nostrum fall to league leaders





The league leader Sant Joan proved just too strong for Torrevieja’s Mare Nostrum at el Palacio de deportes “Tavi y Carmona” running out by narrow winners by 29 -36.

The home side were still vey much in the game until midway through the second period but the attacking superiority of the visitors in the final minutes of this exciting encounter proved too much for Mare Nostrum to handle.

Dani Payá and Rubén were the pick of the home side’s forwards with 7 goals apiece

This was the third consecutive defeat for the team of Antonio Cámeron who next weekend will visit the home of the Agringenia Abaranera Association. The clash will be played in the pavilion Prince of Asturias in the Murcian town at 18:30 on Saturday October 12.

The Mare Nostrum Torrevieja squad: Salva García (p), Dani Payá (7), Rubén (7), Salva Esteve (3), Niko (2), Aarón (2), Ramón (2) – initial seven. Also played: Sergio (p), Manu, David Navarro, Rafa (1), Trino (3), Juan, Lucca, Danny Ruiz (1) and Aitor (1).