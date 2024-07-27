



Despite only being held every two months the mayor of Los Montesinos, José Manuel Butrón, was absent from one of the most multitudinous debate sessions in the young history of the municipality on Friday, as deputy Ana Belén Juárez fielded questions to a packed auditorium about the planned Bio Waste Plant that is to be built in the municipality.

Completely overwhelmed by the reaction of the residents, with constant applause for the interventions of the opposition spokesperson of the PP, Pilar Paredes, interruptions from the floor and personal allusions in a municipality that is usually known for its quality of life and tranquillity in the face of the tourist frenzy, where dissenting voices are rare, Montesineros sought answers as to why the transfer of land was rushed through an emergency plenary in barely 20 minutes without any consultation whatsoever of local residents.

The mayor had planned to be away for a family holiday some months ago but he was nevertheless heavily criticised for not being on hand for such an important debate.

A demonstration against the plant has been called for July 30, a date that coincides with the local holiday celebrating the segregation.