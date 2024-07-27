



LO ROMERO Thursday 25th July 2024

This month 35 members attended Lo Romero to take part in the 2nd round of our Eclectic Cup Competition. The weather was very sunny and extremely hot. To add to the challenge were the strong windy conditions on the back 9 as the wind picked up in the afternoon. The course was in great condition with exceptional fairways and greens, a good day of golf was enjoyed by many members, which was evident with some excellent scoring (One score which was truly extraordinary).

Welcome to our newest member: Morgens Alsted.

Due to the Captains family commitments, the AGS secretary kindly took charge for the day’s presentation.

He then presented the prizes to the following winners: –

Hcp 20 and above:

N TP in 3 Hole 3 went to Samantha Udell

N TP in 2 Hole 9 went to Eddie Morning

NTP in 4 Hole 10 went to Alan Larmour (Guest)

Hcp 19.9 and below:

NTP in 3 Hole 2 went to Denis McCormack

NTP Hole 7 went to Denis McCormack

NTP in 2 Hole 13 went to Jason Dormer (Guest)

All the above won a €10 Voucher kindly donated by the Lucky Lion bar.

The Best Net score on Hole 18 was Jason Dormer who birdied the hole for a net 2. Jason won a bottle of Vodka donated by Derek Fleet (Handicap Secretary). Jason donated the same to the Charity Rep.

Best Front 9 score:

Alan Hansen (Guest) – 20 pts

Best Back 9 score:

David Larmour (Guest) – 22pts

Both players received a sleeve of balls donated by Shaun Staplehurst (President)

The Main Prizes were as follows:

1st Place – Anita Stokes with 54 pts

2nd Place – Samantha Udell with 40 pts.

3rd Place – Morgens Alsted with 37 pts (countback).

4th Place – Wayne Stevenson with 37 points.

The top 4 places were presented with vouchers from our sponsors, The Lucky Lion.

Congratulations go to our overall winner, Anita Stokes who played the game of her life and finished the day with an excellent 54 points.

Nigel Hardy, the PGA teaching pro at Lo Romero golf has kindly offered to sponsor our Captain Gary Armstrong with a voucher for a free lesson at Lo Romero golf; this was presented to the overall winner (Which Anita duly donated to the Stevie Spit Benefit Day being held at Villamartin Golf Club on the 22nd August 2024).

Thanks also to Andy Taliss who was unable to play in the event but donated his fees back to the Stevie Spit Benefit Day.

The captain’s chosen charity is Help at Home, and this year’s fund currently stands at €1070-30. Many thanks go to Sam Udell our charity member for her continued hard work.

Many thanks go to Michael, Annoushka and staff of the Lucky Lion for their continued support and delicious after-match meal and refreshments.

Our next match on Thursday 29th August will be the Final round of the Eclectic Cup to be held at Lo Romero. This event is now available for sign up on Society Golfing.

We have 40 places available for the Eclectic cup Final Round.

If you wish to play in our next event, please place your name on the list at the Lucky Lion bar and for any further information, contact the Secretary at alfiesgolfsociety@gmail.com

Gary Armstrong

Captain AGS

27th July 2024