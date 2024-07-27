



THE COCOS KEELING ISLANDS, west of Australia, consist of 27 tiny tropical gems in the Indian Ocean. Only two are inhabited, West Island, where most of the action is, and Home Island. There is an airport and a nine hole golf course. which locals are fiercely proud of. And no wonder, it’s the only golf course in the world which plays across an international runway. Roughly half of West Island’s 120 residents are members of the golf club, formed in 1962, and members tee off in a fun game of Scroungers every Thursday at 3.30 p.m. Cost $10 and $10 to hire clubs, cash only. The game is more about teamwork and banter than getting the ball in the hole. Afterwards they enjoy a few beers and maybe a sausage sizzle at the ‘Donga,’ the blue-painted wooden clubhouse.

The Cocos Islands have long been strategically significant — an airstrip was built there in 1942 by British forces, part of a base for fighter planes. Later, Qantas began using it as a refuelling stop on the ‘Wallaby route’ between Sydney and Johannesburg. Aaron Taafe, golf club secretary, says: “Before we can have a game we have to get approval from the runway staff and airport management. Within certain marked areas we can all cross the runway together. We have one big open event a year, the “Cocos Islands Open” but as we’re in the middle of the Indian Ocean we don’t exactly get overcrowded.”

Around 3500 people visit the Cocos annually, around 650 of them taking the

four and a half hour flight from Perth to these tiny islands measuring 14 sq kms, to swim in the azure waters, lie in a hammock or play a round of golf. The next nearest golf course is on Christmas Island, over 1,000 km away.

Unfortunately, the Australian Defence Dept. has plans to turn the islands into a strategic air base. The U.S. has for decades used them as a stopover between Guam in the Pacific and Diego Garcia. Like on Diego Garcia the Cocos islanders could be evicted in the not too distant future. Definitely trouble in paradise.





BASED IN WEYBRIDGE, Surrey, Benross appeared relatively recently compared to some of the bigger golf names. In 1997, it’s founder Jon Everitt set out to create an ambitious brand for the everyday golfer that was affordable, but with no compromise on quality and using only the best engineering and parts.

Steady growth followed, and international Leisure Brands Ltd. clearly took notice, acquiring the business in 2019 with the aim of branching out into Europe. The philosophy of affordable, high-performance golf equipment at attractive prices remains at the core of the brand. For mid to high-handicappers Benross continues to be the one to watch.

BERNHARD LANGER made his 513th and final appearance on the DP World Tour in the BMW International Open in Munich. Since his debut in 1974, Langer has won 42 titles on the DP World Tour – a feat bettered only by Seve Ballesteros. After taking three months off the Champions Tour, due to an Achilles tendon tear playing pickleball, Bernhard admitted: “This is going to be a challenge for me, the course is apparently a lot longer, and I’m getting shorter!”

The host venue was situated close to where Langer first worked as assistant professional at Munich Country Club. “A lot of friends and relatives will be cheering me on,” he said. “I hope I make the cut.” Unfortunately, he didn’t. Never mind Bernhard, with PGA Champions Tour earnings of around $34 million you haven’t done too badly.

TIGER WOODS and Justin Timberlake finally have the go-ahead to develop their sports bar: “T Squared Social,” in the New Picture House cinema in St. Andrews, not far from the Old Course. Despite a 9000 strong petition by furious locals saying it would be totally out of character with the town, the “family-friendly games, dining and entertainment offering” is due to open in 2025. Expect a few flying haggises.

Until next time: Happy Golfing.

