



The ‘Coro de cámara del departamento de música de la Universidad de Guadalajara’ (Jalisco-Mexico) scooped the main prizes of the 70th International Choral Contest of Habaneras and Polyphony of Torrevieja winning the first prize for Habaneras ‘Ricardo Lafuente’, and also the prize awarded by the Provincial Council of Alicante, in total 22,000 euros, to which they also won the prize for the prize for the best direction.

The Telkom University Choir of Bandung (Indonesia) won the first prize for polyphony ‘Juan Aparicio’ and the second for habaneras ‘Francisco Vallejos’, a total of 15,000 euros. The public awarded it’s prize to the ‘Encanto’ choir from Griñón (Madrid).

In habaneras, the ‘Novo Concertante’ from Manila (Philippines) completed the list of winners with the third ‘Francisco Grau’ prize, while the fourth prize went to Belarus, to the ‘Raniza Girl’s Choir’ from Minsk. In the polyphony category, the second prize ‘César Cánovas’ went to the ‘Beijing Wuzi Riparian Choir’ from Beijing (China) and the fourth prize went to the ‘Manila Singers’ (Philippines).

Before the Jury’s decision, a choral exhibition gala was held with the 8 best choirs of this edition, among which were the seven award winners and the ‘Novi Sad Chamber Choir’ from Serbia, which received a Gold Diploma, as did the other participants in the Gala.

A great choral exhibition in what has been one of the best competitions, qualitatively speaking, of the last decade. This was highlighted by the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, along with Vice President José Antonio Quesada at the closing ceremony of the Contest, which was also attended by the vice president of the Provincial Council of Alicante, Marina Sáez, the subdelegate of the Government in Alicante, Juan Antonio Nieves and the delegate of the Consell in Alicante, Agustina Esteve.

The Torrevieja mayor added that this edition has had an extraordinary following, with almost full houses in the theatre every night, and also in the seats installed in front of the big screen of the Vista Alegre promenade. Added to this was the media coverage, with five live television broadcasts plus the live streaming.

Eduardo Dolón thanked all the organisers and the technical committee adding that he was looking forward to next year 2025, and the Contest that will be held from 20 to 26 July.

The winning choir

PRIZES AND AWARDS

HABANERAS

• First Prize “Ricardo Lafuente”, dotado con un importe de 12.000 € y trofeo.

CORO CÁMARA DEP. MÚSICA UNIVERSIDAD DE GUADALAJARA. JALISCO – MÉXICO

• Second Prize “Francisco Vallejos”, dotado con 5.000 € y trofeo.

TELKOM UNIVERSITY CHOIR – BANDUNG – INDONESIA

• Third Prize “Francisco Grau”, dotado con 2.500 € y trofeo.

NOVO CONCERTANTE – MANILA – FILIPINAS

• Fourth Prize, dotado con 1.000 € y trofeo.

RANIZA GIRL’S CHOIR – MINSK – BIELORRUSIA

POLIFONÍA

• First Prize “Juan Aparicio”, dotado con 10.000 € y trofeo.

TELKOM UNIVERSITY CHOIR – BANDUNG – INDONESIA

• Second Prize “Cesar Cánovas” dotado con 4.000 € y trofeo.

BEIJING WUZI RIPARIAN CHOIR – PEKÍN – CHINA

• Third Prize, dotado con 2.000 € y trofeo.

CORO CÁMARA DEP. MÚSICA UNIVERSIDAD DE GUADALAJARA. JALISCO – MÉXICO

• Fourth Prize, dotado con 1.000 € y trofeo.

LOS CANTANTES DE MANILA – FILIPINAS

Prize Excma. Diputación Provincial de Alicante, endowed with 10.000. € and trophy, the choir that achieves the highest overall score in the calculation of the modalities of habaneras and polyphony in the final phase of the Contest.

CORO CÁMARA DEP. MÚSICA UNIVERSIDAD DE GUADALAJARA. JALISCO – MÉXICO

José Hódar Talavera’ Award for Best Direction.

WILMIA VERRIER QUIÑONES

DIRECTORA CORO CÁMARA DEP. MÚSICA UNIVERSIDAD DE GUADALAJARA. JALISCO – MÉXICO

Audience prize of €2,000 and trophy

CORO ENCANTO – GRIÑÓN – ESPAÑA

Gold Diplomas, awarded to the 8 choirs with the best overall score in both modalities.

Beijing Wuzi Riparian Choir, Pekín – China, Director: Pan Ming

Raniza Girl’s Choir, Minsk – Bielorrusia, Director: Viktor Maslennikov

Telkom University Choir, Bandung – Indonesia, Director: Aldo Randy Ginting

Coro Cámara Dep. Música Universidad De Guadalajara, Jalisco – México, Directora: Wilmia Verrier Quiñones

Novi Sad Chamber Choir, Novi Sad – Serbia, Director: Bozidar Crnjanski

Novo Concertante, Manila – Filipinas, Director: Arwin Q. Tan

Coro Encanto, Griñón – España, Director: Mariano García Sánchez

Los Cantantes De Manila, Manila – Filipinas, Director: Darwin Vargas