



There are quite a few local holidays celebrated this week, and in our area, these are the significant ones:

Monday 29 July 2024 – Villajoyosa.

Tuesday 30 July 2024 – Almoradi (Santicos de Piedra), Los Montesinos (Fiesta de Segregacion), Pilar de la Horadada (Aniversario de la Segregacion).

Thursday 1 August 2024 – Javea.

The Fiestas de San Emigdio also begin in Torrevieja, the town’s patron saint, and also the patron saint and protector of earthquakes, although the town will NOT celebrate with a holiday.

The next national holiday, “red day”, is 15 August.