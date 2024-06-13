



The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, reportedly took advantage of his intervention in the Cortes of the Generalitat Valenciana to convey to the Valencians and Spaniards the concern of our land about the deforestation of more than 200 hectares of orange and lemon trees.

This is the same mayor who has presided over the worst environmental waste disposal contract in the country, where residents are prevented from effectively recycling and many now drive to deposit their rubbish, has destroyed one of the largest natural areas near the natural park by allowing over construction of homes, the same natural park where he wanted to build a major DIY store some years ago on one of the protected areas, he approved the destruction of an urban park for the building of illegal tower blocks that also impede on the coastal zone, sees an investigation into environmental crimes at the town’s eco park, runs some of the oldest and most polluting busses in the country, buses which were once free for some residents but they now have to pay for, removed trees from the Park of Nations and other areas, faces criticism from cat carers for failing to adhere to the Animal Protection Law, fails to maintain cycle paths or have an effective green transport system, and in a town where streets are overflowing with vehicles has still failed to progress the mandatory Low Emissions Zone, amongst other environmentally unfriendly policies which he is responsible for, and we haven’t even mentioned flooding!

The European Union is creating laws to prevent so-called greenwashing by companies, but for politicians it has perhaps not yet been considered.