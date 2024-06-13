



The Department of Health urges people to avoid breeding sites of the tiger mosquito to prevent its proliferation, through an awareness campaign aimed at the entire population, which includes a series of tips and preventive measures whose objective is to avoid possible bites from these insects.

The purpose is to warn the entire society the importance of developing effective actions that prevent the spread of the tiger mosquito, since it can be a transmitter of many diseases, such as dengue, chikungunya or Zika.

As explained by the general director of Public Health, Ruth Usó, “fighting the tiger mosquito is everyone’s business. Therefore, it is very important to join forces from all areas of society and involve institutions, municipal and local groups, as well as the population in general, to stop the proliferation of these insects.”

For this reason, “through this campaign, we want to convey advice that is very simple and that has a very important impact, since it contributes to eradicating the presence of this type of mosquito in our Comunitat”, Ruth Usó said.

She continued, “To avoid possible diseases transmitted by the tiger mosquito, through bites, the most effective measure is to eliminate breeding sites.” It should be noted that, in the case of town centres, in approximately 70%, the proliferation of this insect occurs on private properties, so the collaboration of the public is essential.

In order to reach the entire population, the awareness campaign ‘The invasion of the tiger mosquito’ will be disseminated through the media, social networks and on the website of the Ministry of Health, through the specific portal of the tiger mosquito.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of avoiding or keeping dry those containers that can accumulate water, even in small quantities.

It is also advisable to cover containers that cannot be emptied with mosquito netting; empty and remove saucers from pots when water accumulates; periodically check drains and gutters; empty inflatable pools or keep ornamental fountains and swimming pools clean and disinfected with chlorine, etc.

Furthermore, to avoid bites, it is recommended that you protect yourself during the hours of greatest mosquito activity; Avoid using perfumes, as they can attract insects, or apply appropriate and authorized repellents.

The Ministry of Health is granting aid to the municipalities of the Valencian Community to develop plans to control the proliferation of the tiger mosquito. Specifically, for the year 2024, 350,000 euros have been allocated in subsidies.

Furthermore, given the relevance and impact on public health of the diseases it can transmit, the scope of aid has been expanded, extending it to the fight against other mosquitoes, sandflies, ticks, etc.

The environmental health technical staff of the General Directorate of Public Health also collaborates with the municipalities with advice in the information sessions held for the general public.