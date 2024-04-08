



The Municipal Theatre was filled to capacity on Friday as the esports League of Legends Super League closed its historic 25th season, surpassing the audience of the last two editions.

Watching from over 30 countries, the final attracted more than 250,000 viewers on Twitch, between the LVP channel and the costreaming channel, as it surpassed the audience of the last two finals, growing by 91% compared to the spring 2023 final and 49% compared to the summer final.

In addition, the final was also followed live on YouTube and on the Marca website, the official media of the Superliga.

In a hard-fought final match, the Torrevieja Theatre vibrated as the Heretics achieved their second Super League success, against a combative Guasones, by 3-1.

The key to the match was the third map, in which Guasones missed the opportunity to take the lead when they had everything in their favour. The Heretics capitalised on several mistakes by their opponents to make it 2-1 and deal Guasones a serious blow.

The fourth map was much more straight forward for The Heretics. Led by the Norwegian Jakob “Jackspektra” Kepple, MVP of the match, Los Heretics raised to the sky of Torrevieja their second league title.

In a few days time the two Superliga finalists will take part in the spring EMEA Masters, the competition that brings together the best teams of the regional League of Legends leagues in Europe.

The Heretics, who have been involved in several editions, were champions of the competition in the summer of 2022, while for Guasones it will be their first attempt. The entire competition will be available in English on LVP’s Twitch channel from 15 April.

ABOUT LVP:

LVP (Liga de Videojuegos Profesional) is one of the largest operators of video game competitions in the world and the largest eSports organisation in Spanish.

With offices in Barcelona, Madrid, Buenos Aires, Bogota and Mexico, LVP has a presence in more than 30 countries. It organises the most prestigious national competitions (such as the Superliga in Spain or the North and South Regional League in Latin America) and major international tournaments. It has online competition platforms (ArenaGG), manages events for third parties (such as LaLiga FC Pro for LaLiga and Electronic Arts) and distributes worldwide events such as the League of Legends European Championship (c) in Spanish.

Part of GRUP MEDIAPRO, LVP also provides event production, advertising and audiovisual production services, covering all aspects of the eSports ecosystem.