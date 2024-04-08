



The year has got off to a good start for members of the Torrevieja u3a.

The latest Torrevieja U3A Walking/Hiking Group adventure took them to the mountains of Elche via the Aspe waterfalls. The group walked up the hill past the magnificent waterfall and along the boardwalk before heading off to see the sculptures carved in the rock. El Cau de Elche is an open air museum carved in the rock by Mariano Ros over many years. A 13k walk over a few hours with a picnic stop at the carvings before setting off down hill back to the start.

The ramblers group met at Restaurante Asador Casa Paco in Rojales and then took on a 13k ramble. The route was half tarmac and half gravel and dirt paths. They started walking from along the roads down towards the Rio Seguro. Then along the river towards the sea. We almost reached the sea on the opposite bank to Guardamar but then followed the irrigation ditches along the quiet road back to the starting point at the restaurant. 30 association members took part on a warm but overcast morning.

The first get together of the new Canasta Group was held at the lovely La Laguna Hotel in Quesada. 8 members attended including Barbra, the group leader. Set up as two tables of four with, thankfully, an experienced Canasta player on each table. Barbra was very organised and had printed out several copies of the rules and quite different scoring system. There was a lot of laughter and nearly as much guessing by the ‘newbies’ and everyone had a very enjoyable couple of hours.

The first meeting of the new Easy Jive and dance group took place at their new venue, the CMO Building in Torrevieja. It’s a great space for dancing with Maxine, the group leader, in the centre of the circle so that everyone could follow the dance moves in easy stages before trying out the steps to music. A very sociable activity, as everyone gets to dance with everyone else, lots of different abilities and all doing very well. It was so well attended, 18 people in total, that Maxine has offered to run the group fortnightly if the May meeting proves as popular.

Fuller details of all the above plus all the other activities that are available to members can be found on torreviejau3a.org. There is also information on how, for a nominal sum, anyone can join the association and take advantage of the many activities