



On Sunday the Club Handball Mare Nostrum Torrevieja achieved a comfortable victory over the Monsolar Club Handball Maristas de Algemesí by 32 – 12 in a confrontation where Mare Nostrum was in top form in both attack and defence in the pavilion Cecilio Gallego.

Salva García was superb in goal with a 60% success rate throughout the match.

The team ran in 32 points that will undoubtedly help their goal difference when we reach the business end of the season.

With this victory, Francisco Vera’s team remains in eighth position in the league table and next week they will travel to the town of San Juan in Alicante to play the local team. The match will be held on Saturday 13 April from 18:30 at the Polideportivo Municipal de San Juan.