Cambiemos rejection of Bullfighting return to Orihuela





Cambiemos has denounced that VOX is negotiating the return of bullfighting to Orihuela.

During the recent visit of the Minister of Culture to the city, the VOX spokesman in Orihuela, requested the help of the Consellería to recover this form of ‘animal abuse’.

Cambiemos Orihuela has made it absolutely clear that is very much against the return of bullfighting “festejos”, as requested by Manuel Mestre, in his meeting on Easter Saturday.

According to the Cambiemos spokesperson, Leticia Pertegal, “during a period that is characterised by a great sensitivity towards animal welfare and following the recent approval of the law for the protection of animal rights and welfare, there is no wish to see a return of this type of atrocious act in Orihuela”.

The group also criticises the fact that a bullfighting association, clearly in the minority and almost marginal in its representation, wants to build a bullfighting museum in the bullring.

The councillor concluded by suggesting that it would be more useful for the Department of Culture to invest in conserving, restoring and protecting other genuine cultural endeavours, instead of going backwards and committing animal atrocities, and that the council should desist in these aspirations which are not in the best interests of the people of Orihuela.