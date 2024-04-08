



Relations between the City Council and Acuamed seem to be improving with the state company that manages the State’s desalination plants scheduled to meet with City Council in May.

On the table, will be the works that the public corporation still owes to the city in compensation for the construction of the desalination plant in its municipal area, now pending to further increase its capacity.

By that date, the council hopes that Acuamed will have been able to study in some detail the new project to complete the works on the Poniente dam promenade. This unfinished infrastructure has been closed to pedestrians for years due to deficiencies in its safety, the lack of handrails and separation of the conveyor belt to the loading area for ships.

The Contracting Committee has already submitted an award proposal, in this case, to the UTE headed by the local engineering firm of Cayetano Bernabé.

Even though this work is the responsibility of Acuamed, the council decided to move the procedures forward by assuming the cost of drafting the project, which has a base budget of 66,000 euros. Once it is in the hands of the Council, it will then be transferred to the state company.

Until now, the only restitution work committed to and executed by Acuamed was the redevelopment of the San Roque neighbourhood. The Acequión promenades and the one that will connect Los Náufragos with Rocío del Mar are still pending.

The City Council has also gone ahead by asking Costas for permission to occupy 24,000 square metres in the public domain.