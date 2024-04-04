



The Councillor for Human Resources, Agustina Rodríguez, has announced that the permanent workers who belong to the area of Street Cleaning and RSU are being incorporated.

“There are a total of 25 workers who will remain in this service for six months, specifically, 2 drivers and 23 operators,” explained the councillor.

In addition, in the coming days the rest of the workers will be incorporated to cover the 32 positions that exist in the municipal staff.

She also announced that the aim is to reinforce the street cleaning and USW service throughout the municipality, especially in the coastal area.