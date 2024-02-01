



The Studio 32 theatre company current production is under way, The Pajama Game, a very funny musical. We have a marvellous assembly of ladies, but we are short of men that are needed to compliment the cast and make it whole.

Our Director sends out this plea, please, if you would like to become part of this enjoyable group, just ring Linda and she will give you the details of the rehearsal times and where we are. We will do the rest.

Anybody without experience of musical drama are most welcome, don’t worry, you can be taught This could the fun experience you are looking for, Its that simple. Just call Linda, our secretary, for more information on: 679 062 272