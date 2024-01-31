



Mojácar Council has, in an extraordinary plenary session, approved its municipal budget for the 2024 financial year, which amounts to 18,839,970 euros.

A budget that, in the words of the Mojácar Mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, is historic, as it represents “the first time in its entire history that it starts with this amount.”

The increase in respect to the last financial year represents nearly six million euros, thanks in part to the Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan presented by Mojácar having been approved and which represents a contribution of almost four and a half million euros.

According to Francisco García, the budgets for 2024 are the product of the good management carried out that has allowed the gaining of subsidies, the increase in income due to the growth of the municipality, the approval and entry into force of the General Urban Ordinance Plan and the progress in construction and licenses in respect to the previous budget.

Mojácar is one of the province’s three municipalities that has increased its number of inhabitants most in percentage terms in this last year. This circumstance implies that participation in the State and Autonomous Community taxes also increases by more than 15% in relation to previous years.

The entry into force of the General Urban Ordinance Plan, an aspiration for many years and an urgent need, has meant stability with regard to investments that come to fruition with an increase in purchase and sale operations. This brings growth in the number of capital gains, which represents more than one million euros, as well as an increase in construction licences. The tax on constructions, installations and works is going to double in relation to the previous budget.

In regard to investments, the Mojácar Mayor stated in the plenary session that they had not “forgotten anyone.”

Beginning with tourism, the locality’s most important industry, the amount for tourism promotion doubles from 150,000 to 300,000 euros.

This increase is very necessary as Mojácar must continue working to offer, still more, the best image. An effort that the government team at the local authority wants to focus on, improving everything that Mojácar can offer, modernising and striving for detail and excellence as a mark of quality, although without losing its idiosyncrasy and the personality that make it unique. The visitor must not only leave satisfied with their days spent in Mojácar, they must want to come back.

On this point, improving the environment, both on the beach and in the old town, will involve beautifying areas of the municipality, putting skips underground, providing better services for the beaches: an increase in concrete walkways, more shaded areas for people with reduced mobility, modules, toilets and lifeguards will be one of the first actions, among others.

Mojácar is included in Spain’s tourism experiences programme with the aim of creating a conference tourism network, thereby opening up a wide range of possibilities.

Aimed at local businesses, the self-employed and SMBs in Mojácar, improvement and modernisation plans will be set in motion, among them the installation of dynamic advertising systems, flow control and the launch of platforms to increase visibility, as well as actions that bring them closer to the digital reality in which the economic and financial world currently moves.

On this point, in collaboration with the Almería Chamber of Commerce, agreements have been made to promote local commerce through promotion and training actions for Mojácar businesspeople, independently of the direct assistance contemplated in the budget, available to local associations and companies.

Culture will have an important chapter in these budgets for 2024. The Mojácar municipal exhibition centre will become a museum in which the works of art the local council owns will be housed and exhibited. It will also be possible to exhibit the discoveries made at the Mojácar la Vieja archaeological site and its excavation in new areas will be consolidated.

Equally important will be the investment, with its own funds and provincial plans, in public road infrastructure, the renewal of supply and sanitation networks, in addition to renewing the road surface and paving of all Mojácar’s streets, a plan that is already in progress in Cañada Aguilar. Almost integral renovation of the whole municipality that the government team has set as a goal by the end of this legislature.

In investments for children, the renovation and new creation of playgrounds, shaded areas and the construction of new green spaces stand out.

For pets, there is also a dog park planned, the provision of one of the beaches to be able to convert it into a beach with admission for dogs and the increase in the TNR feline health treatment item.

Finally, Francisco García also wanted to highlight the subsidies planned for the Teama Autism Association, the elderly, the Mariquita la Posá Association for the integration of women and the creation of a project, still being studied, for equality.

With the absence of all opposition councillors, Mojácar’s municipal budgets for 2024 were unanimously approved by those present at this extraordinary municipal plenary session.