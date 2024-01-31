



There was an encouraging attendance and abundance of new members at the General Meeting of the Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PIOC), that took place at the Emerald Isle in La Florida last Monday, where Party Founders outlined their achievements and forthcoming ambitions for the coast, in the run up to their very first Annual General Meeting, which will be held at the same venue on 9th February, starting at 6pm.

The meeting afforded the opportunity for those wanting to learn more about the party, to hear about party strategy, as well as ideas and plans for the future of Orihuela Costa.

Chaired by Román Jiménez, the president of PIOC, discussions centred around the lack of amenities and services that are currently unacceptable, for a sector of the municipality that contributes a major proportion of the Orihuela budget but gets little back in return.

“This is a problem that has been going on for decades”, he said, “and that is once again pushing the demand for independence of this population centre”.

Political writer, and party candidate in last year’s municipal elections, Ramón Fusté, said that despite all those individuals criticising the focus on separation, independence for the coast is possible, “but it will take time and effort, with many hurdles to be overcome for this young and formative party”.

He encouraged those who are unhappy with the way that the coast is being treated by Orihuela politicians, those who share his ambition to rejuvenate and modernise the area, and to provide a better future for our children, to join PIOC and help the party build toward the next municipal election, to ensure that it gains essential representation on the municipal council and is thereby able to provide a meaningful voice for the people of Orihuela Costa.

Residents wishing to join the party may do so, either at the Annual General Meeting on 9 February, or in advance through either the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PIOCgrupo or the website; www.pioc.es. More information is also available by email from: community@pioc.es