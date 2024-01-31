



Amrit is known to many on the Cabo Roig strip, where he works as the manager of the Shakira Indian Restaurant. But what you don’t know is that, together with his wife, Navjot, the couple recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with friends and colleagues from the local Sikh community.

Married in the village of Kang Sahbu in the Punjab back in 2020, the couple have now adapted to their new life in Spain, together with their three-year-old daughter Gurleen. “Of course we miss our families back home, but we love our new lives in Orihuela Costa which we hope to enjoy for many more years to come”, said Amrit, who has now been in Spain for seven years.

Speaking to the Leader he had this message for his wife:

“Today, I am so lucky as I wish a happy anniversary to you, my love. You fill my life with happiness. You are so beautiful, so loving and caring. I am so happy that you have come into my life. I always want to be with you and I heartily wish you a happy marriage anniversary”.