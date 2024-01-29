



C.D. Montesinos 0 – Aspe U.D. 0

A point apiece and just about right.

Monte were better in the first half and the visitors improved in the second half. But overall, Aspe were very disciplined, well organised (especially in defence) and demonstrated why they have conceded less goals than any other team in the league.

The downside for Monte was the 2 yellow cards (somewhat harsh in my opinion) that Anderson picked up, meaning he will miss at least one game if not more (depending on the ref’s report).

All in all, a draw is certainly not a terrible result.

Another positive was the crowd figure. Although not as high as the last 2 home matches, the 437 supporters who came to the game made it a big crowd at this level.

Man of the Match (Sponsored by Jack – Farnborough FC), was awarded to defender Ousamma.

After the weekend’s matches, Monte are still top of the group, 5 points clear of second placed C.D. Eldense “C”.

Apart from having the 5 point lead, there is a group of clubs below who are all fighting it out to close the gap.

Long way to go yet and there will be ups and downs in the remaining 14 matches before the end of the season.

Sunday’s home draw may have been a little disappointing, but when you see results elsewhere in this group (Eldense lost, Albatera just about drew after having 2 sent off…), you realise that perhaps it was not so bad.

So on we go as we travel to Algueña this coming weekend. Time and date will be announced asap.

As usual, we hope to see lots of you make the journey to support our lads.

Vamos Monte!