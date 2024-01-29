



The Medieval Market will be held this coming weekend in Orihuela, on February 2, 3 and 4, where visitors will be able to enjoy an historical experience from a bygone era, where, unlike today, Jewish, Arab and Christian culture coexisted together.

Divided in to 3 zones, the first area will feature a dragon village where we will be able to discover the majestic return of birds, a stop for dromedaries and other animals, as well as children’s games, craftsmen and more surprises.

Zone two is where the large-format shows will take place, along with the artisans and a large children’s area, and in zone 3, visitors will be able to enter the Arab area of the market, with shows, music and dance, as well as the Great Knights Tournament.

Throughout the entire Medieval Market you can enjoy stalls, workshops, tradesmen and taverns. Music, dance and shows will take place in the streets and squares throughout the entire fair.

The market will open on Friday, February 2 at 12:00 p.m. with a tour from the Puerta de la Olma to the Town Hall, and then on Saturday, February 3, there will be the Proclamation of Armengola from the balcony of the Town Hall.

Parking facilities

Parking facilities will be available for the three days of the event, located next to the AVE station, behind the Álvarez de la Riva Health Centre and in the Los Huertos enclosure.

There will also be free buses from Orihuela Costa for which it will be necessary to make a reservation through the website www.orihuelaturística.es.

-On Friday the 2nd, two 54-seater buses, at 11:00 a.m. from Playa Flamenca to Orihuela City and return at 6:00 p.m.

-Saturday 3 (accessible bus) two 54-seater buses, at 11:00 a.m. from Playa Flamenca to Orihuela City and return at 6:00 p.m.

-Sunday 4, a 54-seater bus, at 11:00 a.m. from Playa Flamenca to Orihuela city and return at 6:00 p.m.