



The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, will attend Fitur 2024 during this coming week with the aim of strengthening the position of the Valencian Community as a leading tourist destination in both the national and international markets.

He has said that he will show the “Mediterranean Attitude” to increase business opportunities in the tourism sector and increase the arrival of tourists throughout the year.

During the fair the president will maintain an intense agenda of meetings with the main tour operators and mobility companies to “attract more tourists to the Community throughout the year, taking advantage of the wealth, climate and attractiveness that it offers all year round.

Mazón will also support the Valencian companies that are present at Fitur, who will have the collaboration of the Generalitat “to promote their business and make the Community more attractive to tourists.”

The event, which will take place from January 24 to 28 in Madrid, will see more than 500 co-exhibitors taking part in the Valencian Community stand, of which 261 will be tourism companies. Among these, there will be 158 firms specialized in products, 19 technological or 28 in the festival area. The President has stressed that the final objective of this fair is for “our companies to close agreements and expand their business to sell our product and destination.”

The Valencian Community will have a 2,050 m2 stand that will reflect the ‘Mediterranean Attitude’, a display that invites all visitors to the Community to “live firsthand the passion, effort, identity, light and soul of the Mediterranean,” says Mazón.

The Valencian delegation, headed by the president, will carry out more than 200 activities during the fair focused on establishing agreements and expanding contacts with the main tour operators, airlines, travel agents or professionals from different fields, among others.

The head of the Consell will have meetings with tour operators such as Jet 2 Holidays or Booking, transport companies including Ryanair, Vueling, Ouigo, Baleària and Vectalia, or hotel companies such as Magic Costa Blanca-Marina d’Or. Likewise, he will attend the presentations of destinations in the Valencian Community such as Costa Blanca, Valencia European Green Capital or the sports pre-Olympic, among others.

On Thursday the 25th, day of the Valencian Community, the president will present the strategic objectives and actions of the Generalitat to support tourism activity and will take a tour of the stands to learn first-hand about the news of the Community’s tourism brands and the perspectives of business of the companies present at Fitur.

Mazón has stressed that the Generalitat is working together with all the agents involved in “positioning the Valencian Community as the first fully sustainable destination” and implementing actions that “favor the deseasonalization of the sector.” In this sense, he recalled initiatives such as the 2024 Tourist Bonus or the IMSERSO tourism program to “attract visitors 365 days a year.”

In addition, the Generalitat will promote the expansion of new activities linked to tourism in highly rising markets such as sports, culture or LGBTI+ that will have their own space within the framework of the tourism fair.