A 60-year-old man died this Saturday in a traffic accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Pilar de la Horadada, as confirmed by health sources.

The accident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Calle Vistahermosa, close to the Ramon Eugenio Park, to which the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) mobilised a SAMU unit and another basic life support ambulance (BLS).

Prior to the arrival of the emergency services at the scene of the accident, a doctor from the local health centre attempted to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the injured man, who was unconscious. However, by the time emergency services arrived, the man had already died.

