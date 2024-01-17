



The church on the urbanización at Lago Jardin, Torrevieja re-opened for Sunday Mass on Sunday 14th January with Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC celebrating the Eucharist for the first time on a Sunday morning there. The church, which had been closed for four years, re-opened in December to celebrate its centenary. “We´ve had a few services during the week up until now and we had a Vigil Mass at Christmas,” said Father Seabrook, “but it´s really great we have been able to expand our ministry there on a Sunday morning. It was lovely to see our beautiful small church full!”

“Along with my other church at Calle Granados in La Siesta, Torrevieja where we alternate between Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings for our Masses in English, we can now offer Mass in English twice a month at Lago Jardín,” he went on to say.

“La Siesta Church has been the backbone of our church life since the Pandemic and I´ve been so grateful that we have been able to continue our worship there

Our presence there is as strong as ever but adding Lago Jardín Church means we can reach out to the people in the Lago Jardín and Los Balcones area especially as the Church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción at Los Balcones is still closed and we used to have Mass there on a Sunday too.”

“We advertise all our services on Facebook, our website and our new Instagram account which we are trying to build up as a way of communicating on social media. You can find us on Instagram @sspandptorrevieja,” he continued.

Lago Jardín Church will offer Masses in English on the second, fourth, and fifth Sundays of the month at 1130.

Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC

Facebook: @anglicantorrevieja

Instagram: @sspandptorrevieja

Website: https://www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com

Telephone: 693 932 438

Photos attached courtesy of Michael Elliott