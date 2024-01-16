



“I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised. So shall I be saved from my enemies. The Lord liveth, and blessed be my Rock, let the God of my salvation be exalted.” The words of this song are buzzing around my head as I consider what to write to you all in this new year. I do, of course, wish you all a Happy New Year for 2024. However, I do not wish this to be a glib thing. 2024 will bring what it brings to each of us. It´s how we deal with all that comes our way that matters.

Is God a rock, a strength, a shield, a refuge, a comfort to you? Would you like Him to be? Is this the year you may decide to find out for yourself who God really is and if He is all He is cracked up to be? Can you praise Him in the good times and still praise Him when things are not so great?

What enemy might you need to be saved from? Anger, fear, anxiety, depression, hatred, a lack of self-worth? The list is endless. Sometimes we are our own worst enemies, and we refuse to recognise this and get more deeply entrenched into destructive behaviours. Is your enemy impacting on your family, friends & loved ones now – and not just yourself anymore? Is it time to do something? Time to find help? In Psalm 28:2 “Hear my cry for mercy as I call to you for help, as I lift up my hands towards your most high place.”

Jonah spent 3 days in the belly of a whale because He was stubborn, was convinced he knew best and absolutely refused to listen to God. He did not agree with what God was asking Him to do. It´s an interesting story of patience, mercy & forgiveness on God´s part and indeed His immense understanding of how we feel and react.

So, how about maybe picking up a Bible and reading some scripture? And/or attending a Christian church service in your local area? (or you are welcome to visit us in Pilar). We are worshipping the same God though we may go about it in different ways. Different is okay as long as God is in the centre, and He is our focus and His Word is our guide. Psalm 119:105 “Your Word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” Try it. You might even like it!