



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, was accompanied by the Councilor for Urban Management, Sandra Sánchez, when he visited streets in the southern part of the municipality that are included in the Re asphalting Plan. One of the sites that the pair inspected was Avenida de las Olas, leading down to the Nautilus Restaurant, in Punta Prima, which had not seen repairs for more than a decade.

Sánchez confirmed that the sections of streets and surfaces in the southern area, which will be completed throughout the month of January, are the following:

-Avenida de las Olas, from the roundabout where it meets the N-332 highway to Paseo de Los Vientos, 10,286 m2.

-Calles of Cala Dorada, Caballito de Mar and Estrellita de Mar, 3,110 m2.

-Stretches of streets in the Los Balcones Urbanization, Isla Grossa, Avenida de Elche, Tomás Martínez Domenech, Avenida del Mediterráneo and Covadonga, 3,439 m2.

-Municipal parking next to the Dr. Manuel García Gea University Hospital of Torrevieja, 1,389 m2.

The works will be completed with the painting of all the necessary road markings costing, in total, close to 290,000 euros.