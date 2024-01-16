



A contract for the purchase of 30 new weapons has been placed for the Orihuela local police at a cost of 37,190 euros. The weapons are being bought, along with ancillary equipment such as holsters, magazines and spares, to replace items that have either reached the end of their useful life or which are beyond repair.

A second contract has also been placed in support of the police at a cost of 14,380 euros. This is for anti riot equipment which includes the acquisition of three electric guns (tasers). The use of these devices, somewhat controversial, has already been implemented within the Local Police for years although their use has rarely been reported.

Their function is to enable the arrest of those criminals who put up the most resistance. These devices, without being lethal – they emphasize – allows the individual to be immobilized long enough to be handcuffed. 10,000 euros will be spent on their purchase.

The remaining 6,000 euros of this contract will purchase four body cameras. These are integrated into the uniform and their function is useful especially for judicial investigations, as they bear witness to how confrontations and arrests developed. They are currently being used by the majority of police forces,

The Orihuela Local Police currently has about 150 agents.