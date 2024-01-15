



Along with artichokes and citrus fruits, thefts from Vega Baja farms are also targeting the large beds of sweet potatoes, although there are now four fewer criminals after the Civil Guard, with the collaboration of the Local Police of San Fulgencio, caught two men and two women, aged between 51 and 64 years old, whilst they were physically stealing sweet potatoes in the Vega Baja del Segura.

In November, the Civil Guard from Guardamar del Segura, together with the San Fulgencio Local Police, were made aware of several thefts from traditional sweet potato farms and as a result of additional patrols they were able to catch several people red-handed, as they were collecting sweet potatoes, without permission, on two farms in the town.

The two women and the man, together with another 64-year-old man, were charged with crimes of theft and belonging to a criminal group, as a result of which they are now waiting to appear before the Investigating Courts of Orihuela.

Following their arrest, the Civil Guard was able to return the 150 kilos of sweet potatoes seized during the proceedings to their legitimate owners.