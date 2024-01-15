



In the absence of any other remotely suitable location, La Zenia Boulevard car park has become Orihuela Costa’s motorhome parking lot. This was claimed by the Neighbourhood Association of Cabo Roig and Lomas.

They have now written to the Department of Citizen Security requesting the allocation of a service area for these vehicles on the Oriolano coast, “that serves for short stays and is equipped with basic facilities.” (electricity, water, toilets, showers, sanitation, etc.), just as many other municipalities in Spain already have, several of them close by.

Residents’ representatives state, the current PP government, which has been in charge of the municipality since June of last year, together with Vox, included this measure in its electoral program during the local elections last May.

The association now says that this service is a growing demand and, as proof, they confirmed that last Tuesday alone, there were more than twenty motorhomes staying on the Boulevard parking lot where, they reiterated, “the necessary basic services do not exist.”

“More than a year has passed since our initial request and we believe that it is increasingly necessary to address this action, since, in addition to benefiting its users, it would generate income for the Orihuela City Council,” said the spokesperson for the neighbourhood association,