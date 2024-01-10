



The Guardia Civil arrested a 41-year-old woman who was being sought for twelve judicial charges for a variety of crimes. At the time of her arrest, the woman tried to escape from the agents using an electric scooter.

Although the information has only just been released, it was in November that a Guardia Civil patrol observed two women in a suspicious attitude on a street in the centre of Torrevieja. Given their behaviour, both were identified, at which time one of the women who was traveling with an electric scooter attempted to evade police action.

After several minutes, the officers managed to catch up with the fugitive and intercepted her. Once stopped, the agents were struck by the fact that she was wearing a wig and sunglasses that made her identity difficult. In addition, she offered false affiliation data, referring to the data of a relative with whom she bore a great resemblance.

Finally, after discovering the true identity of the suspect, the agents found out that she was a 41-year-old woman, who had twelve judicial summonses in force, all of them from the courts of Alicante. Among the acts for which the woman was wanted were crimes related to robbery, fraud, theft, reception, drug trafficking and breach of sentence.

She was immediately arrested for these events and placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court number 3 of Torrevieja, which ordered her imprisonment.