



The Torrevieja Council is currently giving the municipal gym a facelift and replacing the outdated equipment.

Opened in 2011, virtually all of the fitness equipment is in need of replacement. As such the Governing Board has approved the contracting file and expenditure for the acquisition of new machinery for the facilities located in the Sports City. The Councilor for Sports, Diana Box, has highlighted the size of the contract, whose base bidding budget amounts to 258,669 euros, with a duration of three months and a guarantee period for the equipment of two years.

The intention of this investment, she said, “is to considerably improve the conditions of the gym and offer greater quality to its users.”

In all, there will be more than 30 new machines purchased with this contract, including one special item that is adapted for people in wheelchairs, bicycles, ellipticals, spinning bikes, as well as dumbbells, bars, and discs, benches (Scott, lumbar, flat and adjustable), and much more.

The tender, which was published at the beginning of last month, was suspended in recent weeks due to an appeal by a company against the specifications. The company Exercycle alleged that the requested machines were not available to all potential bidders.

However, the councillor-secretary of the Government Board, Federico Alarcón, stated last Friday that the allegation had been dismissed because the municipal technicians understand that it is all easily accessible machinery, the proof of which is that seven companies have submitted bids.

The Sports City is also awaiting the renewal of the Nelson Mandela Stadium grass, for which one million euros has been budgeted, and which has been out for tender since last summer. Unfortunately, nothing is known about the repair of the paddle tennis courts which was promised more than two years ago.