



The Seventh Section of the Alicante Court, based in Elche, will begin to hear evidence from Wednesday against a man and his girlfriend, who are accused of trying to kill the man´s mother while she was sleeping in the dining room of the family home in Pilar de la Horadada.

The Prosecutor’s Office initially requests 13 years in prison for the defendant for a crime of attempted homicide and another of injuries; and 6 years and one month for the crime of attempted homicide for his romantic partner.

The events occurred in the early morning of August 26, 2016, when, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the accused approached the sofa where the victim was sleeping and, “with the intention of ending her life”, he stabbed her in the neck with a knife while the girlfriend held her feet.

During the attack, the victim’s husband woke up and after confronting his son, he received several pushes from the accused, but the woman luckily survived the attack.